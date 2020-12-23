While most students were counting down the remaining days until Christmas break, the Mustang basketball clubs still had one series on their home floor to tend to, a rematch with the Hatley Tigers.
The Lady Mustangs kicked off the night in style, doubling the scoring output of their adversaries 14-7. The lead grew to 20 by the half, thanks to an explosive 25 point second quarter where five different Mantachie players hit a basket.
If that was not good enough, the hometown gals posted another 27 points in the third quarter against a fading Lady Tigers team. Officials signaled for a running clock in the final period, quickly leading to a 66-32 final tally.
Four Lady ‘Stangs totaled double digit scoring numbers: Sophomore Darby Pitts and Senior Madison Jones led the way with 14 apiece, while senior Ella Pitts posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and junior Jaiden Trulove totaled 10 even.
The boys contest was a horse of a different color to say the least, as the Mustangs struggled mightily to gain consistent traction against the team they handily defeated just weeks before.
They trailed by nine after the first and narrowed it to 37-30 by halftime. At two different points in the third quarter Mantachie pulled within four, but on each occasion a timeout by former Mustang head coach Brandon Bell, now leading the Tigers, calmed the waters and righted Hatley’s ship.
The score never got out of control but the Mustangs just could not buy enough baskets to claw all the way into it either, eventually falling 73-65.
Despite the struggles, three Mustangs hit double figures offensively, including a season-high 25 points from heralded senior Alex Duthu. Fellow senior Dylan Bennett finished with 14 and little brother Cade Bennett, a junior, had 13 to round up the night.
The Lady Mustangs will return to action on Dec. 28th and 29th in Farmington at the Peggy Bain Classic, while the boys will be off until Jan. 2nd when they meet Mooreville at the Seminole Shootout in Smithville.