Itawamba County Tax Assessor Tami Beane is encouraging new home and property owners to get their homestead exemption paperwork filed.
“You don’t automatically get homestead exemption if you are a new property owner, you must apply,” she said. “Also, if there are changes in your status, such as a death, you will need to update it.”
Homestead exemption lowers the amount of tax on a piece of property by taxing the property at a lesser value.
To get its benefits, taxpayers who have, before Jan. 1, changed their marital status, suffered the death of a spouse, moved into a new home or purchased property will have to apply for homestead exemption.
Homeowners who turned 65 or older by Jan. 1 are eligible to sign up for a 65 and older tax exemption as well. Anyone who has been declared 100 percent disabled through Social Security disability by Jan. 1 and veterans who have 100 percent service-connected disabilities are also eligible for special exemptions.
Beane said her office is working hard to keep taxpayers safe during the busy homestead filing season.
“We’re doing as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep individuals and our staff safe,” Beane said. “Anything that can be mailed we are doing so and we’ve placed a dropbox outside for those who prefer not to come in the office.”
The Itawamba County tax assessor’s office will stop accepting applications for homestead exemption after Thursday, April 1, at 5 p.m. Exemptions that are approved will be for the 2021 taxes which will be mailed out in December with payment due in early February 2022.
Taxpayers who have previously applied for homestead exemption and have not changed their filing status do not have to reapply, since the program automatically renews each year and the exemption will automatically be applied.
“If you have already filed it and there are no changes, it will automatically renew,” Beane said.
For more information, call the Itawamba County Tax Assessors office at 662-862-7598.