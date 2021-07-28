Hometown care of Mantachie recently announced it will now be providing care of women across the lifespan which includes wellness exams, preventive care, and contraception counseling.
Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Susan Newell joined the clinic on July 19.
Newell is a native from Pontotoc, MS. She obtained her Associates of Science in Nursing degree from Itawamba Community College in 2014 and proceeded to earn her Bachelors of Science in Nursing degree from the Mississippi University for Women the following year. She earned her Masters of Science in Nursing degree and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2019 with a specialization in Women’s Health. She is a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner certified by the National Certification Corporation (NCC). She is a member of the Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health (NPWH) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) organizations.
For over seven years, Newell has worked at the North Mississippi Medical Center’s Women’s Hospital, mostly as a float pool registered nurse where she works labor and delivery, mother-baby, pediatrics, and NICU.
Newell and her husband, Steven, have three sons: Noah, John Beckett, and Walt. They reside in Pontotoc, MS and are members of Oak Dale Baptist Church where her husband serves as Pastor.