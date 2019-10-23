Friday night’s win at Mooreville had a bit more meaning than for Itawamba Agricultural High School that simply improving a still unblemished record. It also moved head coach Clint Hoots into solo second place on the all-time wins list for the school’s football program.
Hoots currently has 41 wins. The only coach ahead of Hoots is Ben Jones, who earned 81 wins in his nine years as the Indians’ head coach.
“It’s a great honor to me to be able to lead this program,” Hoots said when asked about the accomplishment. “I am proud of the boys and the work they put into building ‘Indian pride.’ Our goal is to give these boys the best high school football experience possible. You only get a short time to do it, and then it’s gone.”
Hoots has never had a losing season at IAHS, and all of his teams have made the playoffs. While the wins are nice, he says his most important role isn’t quantified on the scoreboard.
“It’s never been about the wins and losses for me, it’s about helping these young men become better in their walk of like,” he said. “I take a lot more pride in seeing boys I’ve coached at little league games coaching the kids or holding down a successful career. They are all that matter in our profession. Seeing kids grow into good adults makes it all worthwhile. Wins and losses come and go, but I hope our program’s impact on these boys reach far beyond the field.”
The Indians aim to add more wins to Hoots tally and will play for the Division 2-4A championship Friday night at Indian Stadium, but Hoots has just as much pride in his players doing well off the field, too.