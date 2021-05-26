TUPELO • Miss.–Joyce Hughes, Environmental Services team leader at Women’s Hospital, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Hughes was nominated by a coworker who says Hughes is “always on top of her job” and cited an example of her going above and beyond during the recent winter storm. Many staff members were snowed in at Women’s Hospital that week. “She had worked hard all night and was made aware of a need to help in the kitchen. She stepped up and without complaint she helped to serve staff and patients’ families breakfast,” her coworker wrote. “Mrs. Joyce is a dedicated employee at NMMC and deserves appreciation.”
Hughes graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1971 and resides in the Evergreen community of Itawamba County. She worked at Cedars Health Center for 18 years before joining NMMC’s Environmental Services staff at the main hospital in 1997. Hughes transferred to Women’s Hospital several years ago. She has three children–Douglas, Ginger and Tony Hughes.
She received a certificate, a BEE Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and cupcakes. The BEE Award is given to a deserving caregiver each month at NMMC.
Nomination forms are available throughout NMMC or at www.nmhs.net/bee-award.