Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors has received confirmation that human remains discovered earlier this month is that of 25-year-old Fulton man Marc Cobb according to findings of the Mississippi Crime Lab.
“Identification was made through dental records,” Nabors said. “The cause of death is still yet to be determined.”
The remains were discovered by two teenagers in a wooded area near the Tilden Community on Oct. 4. Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department was initially notified because the discovery was in their jurisdiction. Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his department notified Fulton Police Department who was actively working on the Marc Cobb missing person’s case.
Cobb was last seen at American’s Inn in Fulton, where he lived. He was reported missing by his sister on Jan. 14, 2020, when she could not locate him at his residence. In a previous report, Cobb’s father, Harold Cobb, said they suspected something was wrong when his son failed to show up for work that day. Cobb was employed by Max Home, also located off Access Road in Fulton.
Marc Cobb had no vehicle and never picked up his last paycheck from his employer.
In the days following Cobb’s disappearance, Fulton Police Department conducted several searches in and around the area where he was last seen. Those searches failed to yield clues to his whereabouts.
Nabors told The Times via phone interview that Cobb’s family was notified concerning the crime lab’s findings earlier today.