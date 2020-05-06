Mantachie baseball senior Hunter Potts was beginning to find his groove offensively before coronavirus canceled the 2020 season. He had multiple multi-hit games in 2020, including one just before the season was called.
Potts is a four-year member of the baseball team. He’s also played basketball during his freshman and sophomore years and football his junior and senior years. This past fall, he was selected as team captain for the football team.
Potts attends Basileia Church and plans to attend Itawamba Community College after graduation.
He is the son of Charles and April Potts.