The MidSouth Chapter of the Independent Telephone Pioneer Association (ITPA) recently awarded its 2021 Billy D. Young Memorial Scholarship to Ethan Jacob Hurt.
The Mid-South Chapter of the ITPA is a group dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve and supporting our employees and their children through scholarships, charitable giving, and disaster relief. The scholarship was established in Mr. Billy D. Young’s memory to support fellow telecommunications workers that are employees of member companies of the Telecommunications Association of the Southeast (TELSE) or the ITPA Mid-South Chapter in educating their children. This scholarship is made available through the MidSouth Chapter and is supported by the individual Pioneer Clubs in the chapter.
Hurt is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship. He plans to attend East Mississippi Community College in the fall to pursue a career in pipe welding. He is the son of Kevin and Amy Hurt of Fulton. Consideration for the scholarship included academic information, community involvement, sports, clubs, employment, and other extracurricular activities. Additionally, each student submitted a 1,000 word essay. Ethan excelled both inside and outside the classroom during his high school career and was much deserved of the award.
The ITPA congratulates Hurt on his hard work and dedication to studies and wishes the best of luck as he pursues his dreams. Fulton Telephone Company (FTC) is a proud member of TELSE and the Mid-South Chapter of the ITPA. For more information, please visit midsouthitpa.org.