Sarah Stone, eighth grade student at Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC), was recently awarded third place in the state for her entry to the Patriot’s Pen national essay contest.
Patriot’s Pen is a youth essay contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization.
According to their website, the contest has more than 165,400 applicants each year and dispenses more than $1.4 million prize money on state and national levels. The prize for each first-place state winner is $500. The national first place winner receives $5,000.
Stone told The Times that when her teacher, Angie Johnson, made the assignment she knew she wanted to try her best, but never expected to be chosen among the winners.
The 300–400-word essay must focus on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief. This year’s theme was What is Patriotism to Me?
Stone told The Times, “patriotism is having respect for our country and caring for the people and land in it.”