Itawamba Attendance Center eighth grader Skylar Partlow finished third in the junior high girls 4A-6A race at the Saltillo Invitational Saturday at Saltillo High School.

Itawamba AHS junior Kate Gann finished 12th in the girls 4A-6A high school 5k.

abby.loden@journalinc.com

Twitter: @abbyloden

