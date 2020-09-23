Itawamba Attendance Center eighth grader Skylar Partlow finished third in the junior high girls 4A-6A race at the Saltillo Invitational Saturday at Saltillo High School.
Itawamba AHS junior Kate Gann finished 12th in the girls 4A-6A high school 5k.
Itawamba Attendance Center eighth grader Skylar Partlow finished third in the junior high girls 4A-6A race at the Saltillo Invitational Saturday at Saltillo High School.
Itawamba AHS junior Kate Gann finished 12th in the girls 4A-6A high school 5k.
Twitter: @abbyloden
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rain. High 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: September 23, 2020 @ 8:04 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.