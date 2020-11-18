Itawamba Agricultural High School’s football team will be playing in the third round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. Clarksdale High School, the Indians’ second round opponent, had to forfeit Friday’s game. The game was one of nine second round playoff games scheduled for Friday that ended before it began due to positive cases of COVID-19 within one of the game’s teams.
This Friday’s game will be the second year in a row IAHS plays Corinth High School in the third round. Last year, the game was played in Corinth with the Warriors getting the win on their way to winning the state championship.
This season, the game will be played at Indian Stadium. Both teams are 7-3.
The ticket allotment process has not been determined at press time, but will be at 50% capacity. That is 2,000 people