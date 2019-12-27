Itawamba Agricultural High School will host the ICC “Rumble By the River” tomorrow at the Davis Events Center on the campus of Itawamba Community College. The boys invitational tournament will feature teams from north Mississippi and Alabama. Both IAHS and Tremont Attendance Center will play in the event.
The 16-2 Tremont Eagles will play Senatobia High School at 12 p.m. and 1-11 IAHS will face Byhalia High School at 4:30 p.m.
Complete schedule for Rumble By the River:
10:30 a.m. Falkner High School vs. South Pontotoc High School
12 p.m. Tremont Attendance Center vs. Senatobia High School
1:30 p.m. West Lowndes High School vs. Potts Camp High School
3 p.m. Houston High School vs. New Albany High School
4:30 p.m. IAHS vs. Byhalia High School
6 p.m. Pontotoc High School vs.Skyline High School (AL)
7:30 p.m. Tupelo High School vs. Hueytown High School (AL)