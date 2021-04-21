The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indian Players will be hosting auditions for “High School Musical 2” on April 27 and 28 at 3 p.m. in the IAHS Commons. Students interested in singing will audition on April 27 but be required to attend both days according to the head of the school’s drama department, Victoria Blake.
“If you are auditioning for a singing role, be prepared to sing from the musical and you MUST attend both days,” Blake said.
Students interested in a dancing role will audition on April 28.
Performances are set for September 30 through October 3.