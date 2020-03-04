The IAHS Indians played a solid week of baseball, with wins over Hamilton and Amory.
IAHS 9, Hamilton (2/27)
The Itawamba AHS Indians hosted the Hamilton Lions on Thursday. IAHS scored twice in the second inning, five runs in the fourth and two in the sixth to get the 9-2 win.
Sophomore Stone Collier went three-for-four with a double. Sophomore William Blake also had a double, and freshman Issac Smith had an inside-the-park home run.
Junior Cameron Deaton picked up the win striking out eight batters over four innings while allowing two runs.
In relief, junior Sam Mabus didn’t allow a hit over three scoreless innings and struck out four.
IAHS 4, Amory 3 (2/29)
After a cold night game, the Indians played in the sunshine, Saturday afternoon at Amory.
Collier got the start and went 6 2/3 innings on the hill for IAHS. He allowed three runs, one earned, while striking out four runs.
Freshman Ty Davis came on in relief and earned the win after pitching that last 1 1/3 innings. He struck out two in his appearance while not allowing a run to cross the plate.
Mabus was two-for-three to lead the Indians at the plate.