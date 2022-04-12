Every region game matters, especially late in the season. The IAHS Indians are right in the thick of the Region 1-4A race.
Itawamba AHS 4 Corinth 2
While it took the IAHS Indians a few innings to get their bats going in their road matchup with Corinth, Cooper Waddle was dealing on the mound.
The Warriors took an early 1-0 lead on a pass ball. They added to their lead on a balk in the third.
In the fifth, the Indians got things going at the plate. Kaleb Davis worked a walk, and Dylan Walters followed up with the first hit of the game, a single through the six hole. Carson Shells got a single to load the bases. Waddle helped his cause with a two-RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. William Blake walked with the bases loaded later in the inning to extend the Indians' to 3-2.
In the sixth, Zion Ashby's solo homer to left-centerfield have IAHS all the insurance they'd need.
Solomon Smith pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the save. Waddle worked five innings of one-hit baseball, striking out 12 and adding two RBIs on the night. IAHS ran their record to 5-12 (3-4 in Region 1-4A).
Corinth 1 Itawamba AHS 0
Senior William Blake threw a gem, but errors plagued the Indians in their homestand against the Warriors.
IAHS could not get the timely hit, and they left seven runners on base. Cooper Waddle was the lone Indian to have a base hit; he went 2-for-4 on the night. The rest of the Indians' baserunners reached by walks.
Corinth got the lone run of the game after two Indian errors in the sixth. IAHS had five errors on the evening.
Blake threw seven strong innings, allowing only one hit.
IAHS fell to 5-13 (3-5 in Region 1-4A).
Looking ahead
IAHS finishes region play with Shannon. The Indians control their destiny in the playoff race. If they win, they’re in.