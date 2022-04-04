At the rate they're going, IAHS baseball will be hard-pressed to make the postseason.
The Indians (4-11, 2-4 in Region 1-4A) dropped a pair of midweek region contests to Caledonia before losing two more in a non-region doubleheader Saturday.
"Our back's against the wall," head coach Steve Kerr said. "Our wiggle room is getting really slim if we're gonna make the playoffs. We've got to make a move."
Caledonia 13, IAHS 5
On the road against Caledonia March 29, the Indians were looking to continue their hot streak in region play after taking two straight from Tish County.
IAHS went three up three down in the top of the first. After retiring the Indians, the Cavaliers put the ball in play early, and IAHS couldn’t make the plays. Two errors and a bases loaded walk allowed Caledonia to take an early 3-0 lead. They added to their lead in the second with a couple of RBI singles.
Trailing 5-0 in the third, the Indians finally got on the board thanks to a couple of Caledonia throwing errors. But Caledonia responded with four runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 9-2. The Indians could never recover, and Caledonia picked up a big 13-5 Region 1-4A win.
Solomon Smith went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Indians.
Caledonia 6, IAHS 4
IAHS got a chance for payback on Thursday when they hosted the Cavaliers for their second meeting of the week.
The first inning looked promising for the Indians. Starting pitcher Dylan Walters forced a popup and two grounders in the top of the first to keep Caledonia off the bases and off the scoreboard. In the bottom half, Cooper Waddle smacked a double to left-centerfield. An errant throw to third on Waddle's ensuing steal allowed the freshman to score, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.
But the lead would be short-lived. Caledonia chased Walters with a triple, an infield single and three walks that added up to a 2-1 lead for the Cavaliers. William Blake stepped onto the mound in relief with the bases loaded. A passed ball, a pair of singles and an Indian error later, Caledonia had plated three more runs before Blake could escape the inning.
Following the Cavaliers' big inning, Blake pitched well through the final five innings. He surrendered only one more Caledonia run the rest of the way, adding three strikeouts to the two he notched in the second.
The Indians' bats came alive as well. IAHS added single runs in the second, third and sixth innings, totaling 10 hits on the day against Cavaliers starter Zach Gorum.
Where IAHS struggled, however, was timely hitting. The Indians stranded eight runners in the contest.
"We left a lot of baserunners," Kerr said. "We did not get that big, timely hit, and we needed it."
The loss dropped the Indians' Region 1-4A record to 2-4.
Sulligent 11, IAHS 1
The Indians traveled to Alabama for a twin bill with Sulligent and Belmont.
In the top of the first, Carson Shells was hit by the first pitch of the game. Stone collier got an RBI single to give the Indians an early 1-0 lead.
But walks plagued the Indians in the bottom of the first as the Blue Devils loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter. Sulligent led 4-1 after one and 9-1 after two.
The Indians couldn’t get any offense going in the six-inning, run-rule defeat.
Belmont 7, Itawamba AHS 3
One bad inning spelled doom for IAHS in the second game vs. Belmont.
Davis Phillips keep the Cardinals off the board through the first two innings, but in the third a couple of errors and a few hits led to a Belmont 6-0 lead. The Indians never could string together enough quality at-bats and fell 7-3.
"We have to be able to move on and play the next play," Kerr said following the second loss the Caledonia. "If you stay down when bad things happen, you're gonna stay there. You have to be able to move on to the next pitch. Hopefully we will do that. We just have to keep working."
Next up
IAHS travels to Corinth Monday to continue region play, then hosts the Warriors Friday.