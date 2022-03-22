It's not the start to region play the Itawamba AHS Indians wanted, but it's the one they got.
Mental errors and quiet bats proved costly for IAHS as they fell 12-2 in six innings to Mooreville on March 14 in Fulton. The loss was the Indians' second to the Troopers in less than a week. The Indians fell to Lafayette 7-3 on March 15 as well. After opening the season 2-2, IAHS (2-7, 0-2 in Region 1-4A) has lost four straight and its first two to start region play.
"We just have to have better approaches at the plate," IAHS coach Steve Kerr said. "Defensively, we have to be better on the mound hitting our spots and cutting down on the walks."
Freshman pitcher Cooper Waddle got into trouble early, walking four of the first six batters he faced to give the Troopers their first run and a lead they would never relinquish. Waddle tallied a pair of strikeouts as well, and he forced a groundout with the bases loaded to get out of the jam with only one run allowed.
Stone Collier's walk in the first gave the Indians their only base runner as Mooreville starter Mason McMillin struck out three in the inning.
Waddle made short work of Mooreville in the top of the second. After a groundout and a strikeout, Waddle walked Jacob Scott but then caught Scott halfway between first and second on a steal attempt, throwing him out to bring the Indians back up to bat.
But IAHS continued to struggle at the plate as Mooreville retired IAHS in order in the bottom half to end the second.
The Troopers' bats heated up in the third. James Armistead led off the inning with a double to the right-center gap, then stole third to set the table for McMillin's sacrifice fly. Taylor Hussey reached on a walk, stole second and scored on Jud Files' RBI single. Files reached second on the throw home.
From there, the Indians did little to help their cause in the inning. Files advanced to third on a passed ball before Mason Gillentine walked before stealing second. Then another passed ball allowed Files to score as Gillentine advanced to third. Gillentine scored as a result of a dropped third strike against Brennan Gray. Waddle struck out Luke Carpenter to escape the inning, but the damage was done as Mooreville took a 5-0 lead.
Itawamba showed some signs of life in the bottom of the third. Brian Brazil drew a one-out walk, then advanced all the way to third on an errant throw to first on Waddle's dropped third strike. William Blake drove in Brazil with an RBI single up the middle, advancing to third when the centerfielder let the grounder past him. Collier reached on another walk, but Zion Ashby hit into a fielder's choice to limit the Indians' damage to one run.
Dylan Walters came on in relief of Waddle in the fourth. He allowed the Troopers to pad their lead with two runs in the fourth but otherwise managed to hold Mooreville in check through two innings of work.
After another quiet inning at the plate for IAHS, the Indians showed a spark in the fifth. Walters helped his own cause with a single up the middle. An error put two runners on for Waddle who smacked an RBI single to right to narrow the margin to 7-2. After Blake popped up, Collier drew his third walk of the game to load the bases. But McMillin retired Ashby and Carson Shells with an infield fly and a groundout respectively to end the inning.
Mooreville put the game out of reach in the sixth, adding another five runs to extend their lead to 12-2. The Indians went quietly in the bottom of the inning, ending the ballgame on 10-run rule.
Waddle took the loss, tallying five strikeouts while surrendering five runs on two hits and seven walks in three innings of work. Walters had three strikeouts while giving up five runs on five hits and three walks in two innings of relief. Colton Basden came on in the sixth to wrap things up for IAHS, giving up a pair of runs.
Mooreville's McMillin earned the win on the mound, pitching five innings of two-run baseball with six strikeouts, four hits and three walks. Caden Carroll came on in the sixth to close things out for Mooreville, striking out two and walking one while holding IAHS scoreless.
"I feel like our more experienced players have been pressing too much trying to make up for our lack of experience," Kerr said. "Going forward, we just need to relax, have fun and everyone do their job. We have a lot of games left, and we will continue to improve as our players learn this game."