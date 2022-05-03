The Itawamba AHS Indian baseball team has had two main hurdles in the postseason the past several years: the Ripley Tigers and the West Lauderdale Knights.
This year, IAHS got over one hurdle by upsetting Ripley in the first round of the playoffs. In the second round, they had the tough task of facing perennial power West Lauderdale.
Game 1: West Lauderdale 6 Itawamba AHS 4 (10 innings)
Traveling to Collinsville is never an easy task, but IAHS was up to the challenge throughout.
After getting a single in the first, Cooper Waddle took the mound and made it look easy early as he struck out five of the first six batters.
Zion Ashby gave the Indians an early lead in the second inning on a solo home run to dead centerfield. In the fourth, the Knights tied it up on a wild pitch.
Both teams traded zeros on the scoreboard until the seventh. Kaleb Davis reached on an error to open the inning. Dylan Walters followed with a single, and a wild pitch allowed both runners to advance. Carson Shells followed with an RBI groundout. Another wild pitch allowed Dylan Walters to race home for the 3-1 lead.
West Lauderdale responded quickly in the bottom of the seventh. Cooper Waddle was relieved by Solomon Smith after 6 1/3 innings and 13 strikeouts and not allowing a hit. They finally got their first hit with one out in the inning to bring the score to 3-2. A wild pitch allowed the Knights to tie it up 3-3. After tying the game, the Indians worked out of a bases loaded jam to force extra innings.
Wild pitches were the theme in the later innings. Zion Ashby singled, Solomon Smith followed with a single and a wild pitch allowed the Indians to take a 4-3 lead. West Lauderdale responded in the bottom of the eight with a SAC fly RBI. Neither team scored in the ninth, and IAHS couldn’t score in the tenth. In the tenth, the Knights got a double followed by a walk off home run to take game one 6-4.
Waddle and Ashby had two hits a piece to lead IAHS at the plate.
Game 2: West Lauderdale 8 Itawamba AHS 3
After a heartbreaking game one loss, the Indians were in survival mode for game two of the second round playoff series. They had to win to force a decisive game three.
The first inning for West Lauderdale made forcing that decisive game a tall order. The Knights' leadoff batter was hit by a pitch, the second batter singled and the three-hole hitter crushed a three-run home run over the scoreboard to give West Lauderdale an early 3-0 lead.
The Indians could never string together any consistent offense. IAHS got on the board in the second thanks to two Knights errors and a wild pitch. West Lauderdale responded with two runs in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1, and they added three in the sixth to move the lead to 8-1. In the seventh, Stone Collier had a two RBI single to make the final 8-3.
Cooper Waddle, William Blake, Zion Ashby, Davis Phillips, and Collier had singles for the Indians.
The loss ended the season for IAHS. The Indians finished the season at 10-16.
Despite the loss, head coach Steve Kerr praised his players for the dedication they showed throughout the 2022 season.
"The kids just absolutely worked every day and had great attitudes," Kerr said. "I'm extremely proud of this team and look forward to what we hopefully can do next year."