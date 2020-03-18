IAHS played twice in the Saltillo Spring Break Tournament last week, but fell in both games.
Saltillo 16, IAHS 1 (3/11)
The Saltillo Tigers scored eight runs in the first inning and seven in the second inning on their way to a 16-1, four-inning win.
The Indians scored their only run of the game in the top of the second inning after three straight singles by freshman Ty Davis, junior Sam Mabus and sophomore William Blake loaded the bases. Freshman Soloman Smith’s ground ball to third base resulted in an error allowing Smith to reach base and courtesy runner Thomas Kline to score.
Mabus had two of the team’s four hits. Blake and Davis each recorded a hit.
Smith had an RBI.
Grenada 10, IAHS 5 (3/12)
IAHS scored four runs in the top of the first inning and tacked on another in the second, but allowed seven runs to cross home plate in the game’s final inning, leading to a 10-5 loss.
Mabus went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI.
Blake, senior Reese Ruth, junior Cameron Deaton, sophomore Stone Collier, freshmen Zion Ashby and Issac Smith (double) all recorded hits.
Smith drove in two runs and Blake had an RBI.
Smith pitched three innings of three hit ball. He allowed three runs, one earned while striking out five and walking one.
Deaton took the loss.