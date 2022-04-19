Sometimes baseball is less about winning every game and more about getting hot at the right time.
The Itawamba AHS baseball team closed its regular season slate Monday night with a victory over Smithville, following a sweep of Region 1-4A opponent Shannon to cap a three-game winning streak during which the Indians (7-13, 5-5 in 1-4A) outscored their opponents 34-1.
IAHS 12, Shannon 1
The Indians started fast and never looked back in their road matchup. IAHS scored three runs in the top of the first on several walks and passed balls.
Dylan Walters got the Indians' first hit of the game in the second inning. Carson Shells, Cooper Waddle (RBI), and William Blake (RBI) all had singles in the inning as well to extend the lead to 5-0. Stone Collier added to the lead with an RBI single in the fourth.
The Indians added four runs in the fifth on a two-RBI triple by Waddle and an RBI single by Collier. In the sixth, Zion Ashby, Solomon Smith, and Brian Brazil (RBI) had singles and Walters added an RBI groundout to give IAHS a 12-1 lead.
With all the offense, the pitching performance by Solomon Smith could not go unnoticed. Smith had a no hitter until the fourth inning and scattered only four hits for the game in securing the victory.
IAHS 13, Shannon 0
The Indians completed their sweep of Shannon at home, cruising to a 13-0 rout.
IAHS got the scoring started with a pair of runs in the first inning, but the Indians did most of their damage in the third. Stone Collier, Zion Ashby, Kaleb Davis, Carson Shells and Cooper Waddle all drove in runs in the inning on seven hits and four Red Raider errors to take a commanding 11-0 lead. The Indians tacked on two more scores in the fourth and held Shannon scoreless in the top of the fifth the complete the run-rule victory.
Waddle dominated Shannon on the mound, pitching five innings of one-hit baseball and striking out 14 of the 17 batters he faced to earn the win.
The Indians' bats were hot as they tallied 11 hits on the night. Waddle helped his own cause at the plate with a single and a triple in his two plate appearances, knocking in two runs and scoring three himself. Solomon Smith smacked two singles of his own and scored twice. Ashby added a double and three RBIs of his own, while Collier and William Blake drove in two runs apiece.
IAHS 9, Smithville 0
In the Indians' final tune-up before postseason play, a revolving door of six pitchers combined to hold the Seminoles to two hits in a 9-0 drubbing Monday night.
"They (Smithville) have had our number the last few," IAHS head coach Steve Kerr said. "But tonight we pitched pretty good, played pretty good defense, and that's what we've got to do."
The bats remained fairly quiet through two innings, but the Indians got on the board in the third on Cooper Waddle's RBI single up the middle that gave IAHS a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The Indians padded their lead with three more runs in the fourth, but the sixth was the real killer for Smithville. IAHS plated five runs on three hits and a pair of Seminole errors.
Carson Shells led the Indians at the plate, singling twice and racking up 3 RBIs while crossing the plate twice himself. Stone Collier's triple was IAHS's lone extra-base hit.
"We were proud for these seniors, to go out with a win on Senior Night," Kerr said. "It was big for us."
Up Next
The Indians begin Class 4A postseason play on the road against Ripley at 6 p.m. Friday. Cooper Waddle will get the start for IAHS in the series opener.