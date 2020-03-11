Last week proved to be a mixed bag for the Indians, with a win over Hatley one night, followed by a narrow loss to Sulligent the next.
IAHS 4, Hatley 2 (3/6)
IAHS gave up two early runs to Hatley, Friday night, but scored four in the fourth inning and held on for the win.
Junior Cameron Deaton struck out six over 5 2/3 innings of relief without allowing a run.
Deaton and freshman Issac Smith had the team’s two hits.
Freshman Braiden Bennett and sophomore William Blake had an RBI each.
Deaton, Smith and freshman Solomom Smith each scored a run.
Sulligent 9, IAHS 8 (3/7)
Sulligent knotted the game up at 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh and broke the tie in the bottom of the ninth inning to get the win.
Freshman Zion Ashby went 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBI for the Indians.
Sophomore Brian Brazil had the other IAHS RBI.
Sophomore William Blake scored two runs.