Being the number four seed in the playoffs, you have the opportunity to play the underdog role.
The Itawamba Indians played the role of spoiler to open the Class 4A playoffs against the heavily-favored Region 2-4A champion Ripley Tigers.
Itawamba AHS 8 Ripley 2
In game one, the Indians took an early 1-0 lead in the second on a Kaleb Davis RBI sacrifice fly.
But IAHS really opened the game up in the third inning. Carson Shells opened the inning by reaching on an error. Cooper Waddle followed with a single through the three hole. Stone Collier's double knocked in another run to make it a 2-0 game. William Blake increased the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single, and Zion Ashby made it 5-0 with a two-RBI double. Brian Brazil closed out the inning's scoring with an RBI groundout to make it a 6-0 game.
That's all the help starting pitcher Cooper Waddle would need. He pitched four scoreless innings, striking out seven Tigers. Waddle relinquished eight walks but limited the Tigers to just one hit.
Solomon Smith came in to relieve Waddle and threw two scoreless innings before the Tigers plated two in the bottom of the seventh. But that's as close as Ripley would get as IAHS took game one 8-2.
The combination of Waddle and Smith limited Ripley to five hits while striking out 11 Tigers.
All nine starters had a hit for the Indians for a total of 11 in the game. Stone Collier, William Blake, and Zion Ashby had two hits each.
"A lot of people probably underestimate us because of our record, but our kids are young, we've been battling all year, and been through a lot of adversity," Indians head coach Steve Kerr said.
Itawamba AHS 6 Ripley 3
After taking game one on the road, IAHS brought the series home.
William Blake took the bump for the Indians. He started strong, striking out two of the first three batters.
The home team's bats came out hot as well. Carson Shells, Cooper Waddle, and Stone Collier each singled in the first. Blake helped his cause with an RBI fielders choice and a 1-0 lead.
In the second, Brian Brazil led off the inning with a single, and Dylan Walters tripled later in the inning to add to the lead.
But the third inning was once again the difference-maker as IAHS scored four runs to extend the lead to 6-0. Solomon Smith started the rally with an RBI single. Brian Brazil followed with an RBI triple, and Kaleb Davis and Dylan Walters each drove in a run on a double and a single, respectively.
Ripley got a on the board in the fourth with a two-out, two RBI-single to chip away at the lead. The Tigers added a run in the fifth to make it 6-3, but that's all the runs they'd manage as Hagan Pearce took the mound in relief of Blake and pitched two shutout innings to close out the victory for the Indians.
Blake pitched five strong innings and picked up the win, while Pearce tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save.
IAHS had 12 hits on the night led by Brain Brazil, Carson Shells, and Dylan Walters with two hits each.
With the win, the Indians improved to 10-14 on the season and advance to the second round. They'll face the defending Class 4A state champion West Lauderdale Knights in a rematch of 2021's second round series. Game 1 is set for 7 p.m. Friday at West Lauderdale, with the Indians returning home Saturday to host the Knights at 7 p.m.
"Ripley always goes deep into the playoffs, and they're always well-coached," Kerr said. "It's just good to get hot at the right time."