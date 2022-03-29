IAHS was off to a rough start in region play after dropping two straight to Mooreville to open Region 1-4A play. But the Indians bounced back last week to take two out of three games, with both wins coming against region opponents. IAHS improves to 4-8, 2-2 in Region 1-4A.
Itawamba AHS 6 Tishomingo County 2
After dropping their first two region games, IAHS was behind the eight ball in playoff seeding.
Things started a little shaky again for the Indians when they traveled to Iuka to face the Tish County Braves on March 21.
After being retired in order in the first, the Indians had to work out of a jam in the bottom of the inning. After three walks loaded the bases with no outs, freshman ace Cooper Waddle struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam unscathed.
Neither team could get any offense going until William Blake got the Indians' first hit in the fourth, a single, and stole second on the next pitch. Solomon Smith followed with an RBI single, and Carson Shells added an RBI single later in the inning to give IAHS a 2-0 lead.
Following his dicey first inning, Waddle shut the Braves down through the next three innings as he struck out nine.
Tish County managed to plate a run in the fifth, but the Indians answered in the sixth. Carson Shells added another run with an RBI single to give the Indians a 3-1 lead. Stone Collier got a big two-RBI double to right center field and a Blake single drove in another run to put IAHS up 6-1 in the seventh.
The Indians held strong and picked up their first region victory with the 6-2 win.
Waddle had a solid four innings after a rocky start. Smith got an inning in relief, and Blake closed out the game strong. Blake and Shells led the offense, both going 2-for-3 on the night.
Saltillo 12, Itawamba AHS 6
Picking up a big division win earlier in the week, The Indians carried some momentum from their big region win into their home matchup with defending Class 5A State Champions Saltillo on Thursday.
IAHS gave the Tigers all they could handle early. The Indians scored 3 runs in the first inning. Carson Shells' single knocked in a run, and Solomon Smith plated another run on an RBI groundout.
In the second inning, IAHS capitalized on Tiger errors to extend the lead to 5-1. David Phillips added a run for the Indians in the third on an RBI single to give the Indians a 6-3 lead.
But that was all the offense IAHS could muster. The Tigers took the lead with three runs in the fifth and five runs in the seventh, walking away with the 12-6 win.
Shells led the Indians at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Itawamba AHS 6, Tishomingo County 4
IAHS came into Friday's game looking for a clean sweep of the region rival Braves at home.
The Indians fell behind 1-0 in the first, but it didn’t take them long to respond. Carson Shells continued his hot week with a single. After a walk, Solomon Smith put the Indians on the board with a two-RBI single. In the second, two Braves errors allowed IAHS to extend their lead to 3-1. Zion Ashby helped create a little cushion in the fourth with a 2-RBI single for a 5-1 lead.
Tish County did not go quietly. The Tigers scored three runs in the top of the fifth to make it a 5-4 game, but they could not get any closer. IAHS added a run in the fifth with a walk to make reach the final tally and secure their second region win.
Dylan Walters had a quality outing on the mound for the Indians, while also turning a big double play in the sixth when he got the fly out and hosed the runner trying to tag up to third.
Looking Ahead
IAHS has another big division series this week week. The Indians traveled to Caledonia Tuesday, and they will host the Cavaliers on Thursday.