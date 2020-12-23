It was a busy week of basketball action for Itawamba AHS. The Lady Indians competed in two tough matchups, and the Indians played their two toughest opponents to date.
12/15 versus Caledonia
The Indians opened their week hosting Caledonia for a night of division games.
(G) Itawamba AHS 56 Caledonia 37
It was the Tonya Warren show in this division matchup as the junior led the Lady Indians with 24 points in a route. The Lady Indians led from start to finish to improve their division record to 2-1.
(B) Itawamba AHS 66 Caledonia 43
The Indians used a dominating defense to improve to 3-0 in Division 2-4A. Senior Davon Wilder led the Indians with 13 points, followed by sophomore Isaac Smith 12, senior Caden Prestage 11, and junior Gavin Freeman 10.
12/18 at New Hope
The Lady Indians played their final game before the break, and the Indians lost an exciting game in overtime to the Trojans.
(G) New Hope 42 Itawamba AHS 36
The Lady Indians won every phase of the game but the phase that mattered most. Shots would not fall, and the Lady Indians saw a halftime lead slip away. Warren scored 14 to lead the team.
(B) New Hope 88 Itawamba AHS 79 (OT)
IAHS dug themselves into a hole, getting down 25-13 after one. However, they opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run and battled back to take a 32-31 halftime lead. They extended their lead to 51-46 after three. In the fourth, both teams battled back and forth and an overtime period was required. New Hope started the overtime period on a 9-2 run, and IAHS couldn’t recover, falling 88-79. Wilder led the Indians with 19 points, followed by Freeman with 13, Smith and junior Arvesta Troupe scored 12 each. The loss snapped the Indians eight game win streak.
12/19 – Tupelo Holiday Tournament
The Indians won their final game of 2020 and will head into the new year with a 9-2 record.
(B) IAHS 61 Tupelo 59
The Indians started out slow, missing several layups and free throws but only trailed 13-9 after the first.
They cut the deficit to two at the break, down 27-25.
In the third quarter, IAHS turned up the defensive pressure and took a five-point lead into the fourth, 45-40.
The Indians extended their lead to as much as eight points but late in the game, they had to hold on for the win.
The 61-59 win moves their record to 9-2 on the season going into the Christmas break.
Senior Keondra Hampton led the offensive attack with 19, followed by Wilder with 12, and Troupe with 11.