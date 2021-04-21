The Itawamba Agricultural High School baseball team opened their week with a win over Belmont before splitting a pair of division games with Mooreville.
3/12 IAHS 11, Belmont 1
The Indians struck early, scoring twice in the first inning to go up 2-0. The two run lead tripled in the next inning when, with the bases loaded, Isaac Smith hit a home run over the left field fence to push the lead to 6-0.
IAHS added two more runs in the third while Belmont picked up their only run of the night in the top of the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, IAHS scored three times, a line-out and double scored two, and Zion Ashby raced home on a wild pitch for the walk-off win.
Brantley Wiygul was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate last Monday with two RBIs and two runs scored. Stone Collier went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI. Smith had a pair of hits, including the grand slam, with five RBIs. Bryson Walters drove in a run.
Sam Mabus went the distance for IAHS on the mound. He allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
3/13 Mooreville 10, IAHS 1
The visiting Troopers led 3-0 heading into the home half of the second inning. William Blake reached on a fielder's choice. Then, Cameron Deaton doubled to score Blake for the Indians lone run of the game.
In addition to Deaton’s double, Smith, Collier and Blake had a hit apiece.
3/16 IAHS 4, Mooreville 2
The Indians made the short trip to Mooreville Friday night looking to spoil the Troopers perfect division record.
IAHS got on the board first in the top of the second inning when Ty Davis and Blake opened the inning with back-to-back singles. After a strikeout, Davis scored on an infield single off the bat of Solomon Smith. The Indians led 1-0 with two innings complete.
In the third inning, Isaac Smith singled and scored on a single by Deaton to double the Indians’ score.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the fifth when Mooreville scored one run on two hits. The Indians responded quickly in the top of the sixth, Collier opened the inning with a single to left field. Cayden Prestage entered as a courtesy runner and advanced on a wild pitch and ground out and stood on third base with only one out. An error on a ground ball allowed Prestage to score and a double by Blake drove in IAHS’s final run of the game.
In the bottom of the inning, Mooreville scored once but was unable to get two more across home plate to tie the game.
IAHS picked up a crucial division win.
Blake was the only Indian with multiple hits with two, including a double. Solomon Smith, Deaton, Collier, Ty Davis and Isaac Smith each had a hit.
Blake, Davis, Deaton and Smith each drove in a run.
Collier threw 109 pitches over seven innings with 10 strikeouts limiting Mooreville to two runs, one earned, to get the win.
IAHS concludes their regular season this week with a pair of division 2-4A games against Pontotoc. As of Sunday, their record stood at 11-10 overall and 5-3 in division 2-4A with two division games remaining.