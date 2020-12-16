The teams played at Caledonia High School last Tuesday. Caledonia usually fields strong teams and it was a good test for IAHS.
(B) IAHS 2, Caledonia 1
Senior Ahmed Alhaidani scored the Indians lone goal in regulation on an assist from senior Maddox Hendricks. During penalties, senior Luke Yarbrough, sophomore Frank Rodriguez, senior Ryder Grubbs, and sophomore Evan Conner all had crucial plays on penalties and junior goalkeeper William Blake made an important save.
(G) Caledonaia 3, IAHS 2
Senior Emma Logan and sophomore Julianna Motes each had a goal and senior Haley Ricks was credited with an assist.
The Indians and Lady Indians hosted Shannon High School Friday night at Indian Stadium. Both teams came out victorious and picked up a division win.
(G) IAHS 11, Shannon 0
Freshman Ava Logan netted four goals in the Lady Indians lopsided win. Ricks and seventh grader Olivia Smith each scored twice. Emma Logan, senior Emma Conner and eighth grader Hadley Wiygul all scored a goal.
Emma Logan and seventh grader Ella Hughes were each credited with two assists. Smith, Wiygul Junior Elizabeth Gann, seventh grader Helen Davis, junior Katelynn King, seventh grader Cayson Beard and seventh grader Mollianne Allen each made an assist.
(B) IAHS 6, Shannon 0
Grubbs led the Indians with four goals and Rodriguez netted two.
Yarbrough made two assists while Rodriguez, sophomore Brantley Wiygul and freshman Jack Holland had one each.
The guys at 4-0 remain undefeated in division 2-4A play. They are 9-3 overall. The girls are 6-5 overall with a 2-2 division record.
IAHS played at Pontotoc last night and will be at Mooreville tomorrow before finishing their week at New Albany Saturday before breaking for Christmas.