As they’ve been most of the season, IAHS was on the road last week in the final week of games before the Thanksgiving break.
The Indians were looking to win their first match of the 2019-20 season at Corinth High School last Tuesday. They did just that, edging the Warriors 2-1.
Blake Motes and Luke Yarbrough scored in the second half of regulation to give the Indians the win. Brantley Wiygul and Frank Rodriguez had the assists.
The Lady Indians and Lady Warriors were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, and Corinth won on penalty kicks. Julianna Motes and Allison Johnson scored the goals. Johnson and Emma Logan were each credited with an assist.
After the break, IAHS will open division play on the road at South Pontotoc High School on Friday, Dec. 6. The following Monday, Dec. 10, the Indians and Lady Indians will play their division home opener against Caledonia High School. The match should be interesting; Caledonia is coached by IAHS soccer alumnus Thomas Blake