The Itawamba AHS boys swim team was named the 2019 boys team of the year in Class I at the Daily Journal’s Fall Sports awards earlier in the season.
The team finished 10th at the state championships held at the Tupelo Aquatic Center in Tupelo in October. Team members include: Jake Morgan, Maddox Hendricks, Jaxon Nolan, Noah Evans, Nick Shumpert, Jason Wiginton, Josh Hill, Sam Holland and Brennen Chatham.
IAHS senior Ike Chandler was named the 2019 4A football player of the year as well as overall player of the year at the awards.
The Itawamba Community College signee rushed for over 2,500 yards in 2019 to help lead the Indians to a 13-1 record.