Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) Class of 2021 has organized a GoFundMe account to benefit the family of their classmate, Ethan Shotts.
Shotts remains in critical condition at North Mississippi Medical Center after injuries he received in a Monday, March 22 car accident. The accident claimed the life of Joshua David Malone, 16, who was a sophomore at IAHS. The two students resided in the same home.
Jon-Carter Parker, a fellow classmate, organized the fundraiser which has netted over $4,500 to date.
“As a senior class, we have decided to start a go fund me for our fellow classmate and family to help cover their costs. Our classmate has extensive injuries and there was one fatality,” Parker stated on the GoFundMe page. “This will go straight to the family. Anything will help! Thank you all in advance.”
Donations can be made to the family through the GoFundMe page: “Help classmates family pay for medical expenses”