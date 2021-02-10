The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians closed out their regular season with a pair of wins last week, while the Lady Indians lost a close one to the Lady Cougars and Thursday’s game at Belmont.
2/2 IAHS at South Pontotoc
(G) South Pontotoc 41, Itawamba AHS 38
The IAHS Lady Indians were on an up hill climb, facing the daunting task of facing the Lady Cougars on the road. In the opening quarter, buckets came easy for the home team, but IAHS held close only trailing 13-9.
South Pontotoc extended their lead in the second quarter to nine points, the Lady Indians closed the half on an 8-0 run to get within 22-19.
South extended their lead to 34-28 after three.
IAHS got hot to start the fourth quarter, opening on a 10-2 run. With under 20 seconds remaining and possession, the Lady Indians held for the last shot, the shot rimmed out, and South grabbed the rebound and got a shot off that fell with four seconds remaining.
South escaped with the 41-38 victory.
Senior Audra Parks and freshmen Paris Shumpert came off the bench and led IAHS with eight points each.
(B) Itawamba AHS 65, South Pontotoc 39
In the guys matchup, IAHS got off to a sluggish start but led 14-9 after one.
The Indians turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, holding the Cougars to five points in the quarter and led 26-14 at half.
IAHS poured on the offense in the third quarter and raced out to a 22-point lead, 52-30, at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter the Indians controlled the clock and got easy baskets to walk away with a 65-39 victory.
Junior Arvesta Troupe paced the Indians with 14 points. Seniors Keondra Hampton 12, Caden Prestage 11 and Davon Wilder 10 Sophomore Isaac Smith 9 and junior Gavin Freeman 8.
2/4 IAHS at Belmont
(G) Belmont 56, Itawamba AHS 25
Offense was at a premium for both teams early. The Lady Indians fought tooth and nail with the perennial power and highly ranked Belmont Lady Cardinals. IAHS used a tough half-court man-to-man defense to fluster Belmont, but Belmont led 8-4 at the end of the first.
The Lady Indians ended the second quarter on a 6-0 run but trailed 21–12 at the half.
After the break, shots would not fall for the Lady Indians, and Belmont ran away with the 56-25 victory.
Junior Tonya Warren led IAHS with 9 points.
The Lady Indians finished the regular season with an 8-12 record.
(B) Itawamba AHS 61, Belmont 37
Freshman Grant Hutton came out firing early, scoring eight first-quarter points to help IAHS jump out to a 20-8 lead.
IAHS used a mixture of balance and defensive pressure in the second to help the Indians extend their lead at the half to 32-14.
In the second half, the Indians controlled the tempo and walked away with the 61-37 win.
Balance was the theme in this one for the Indians as four Indians scored in double figures: Prestage (14), Hutton (12), Troupe (10), and Freeman (10). IAHS finished the regular season at 18-4.