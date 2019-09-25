The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians have been a potent offensive team through the first four games of the season.
Averaging 41 points per game, IAHS should be recognized for their aggressive attack. However, Friday night the IAHS defense decided they wanted a bit of recognition. In a battle of the tribes, IAHS traveled to Senatobia (3-1) to face a stout, balanced team.
IAHS opened the game with possession of the football. On the opening kickoff, Anthony Dilworth had a nice return and set the Indians up in Warrior territory at the 47-yard line. It would only take the Indians six plays to get on the scoreboard as Davieon Sistrunk scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper to give IAHS a 7-0 lead.
Senatobia would return the favor. They got a good return on the kickoff and scored in three minutes. After the first quarter, the game was knotted at 7-7.
The second quarter was déjà vu. Sistrunk called his own number early in the quarter and scored from 9 yards out to give the Indians a 14-7 lead.
Senatobia answered quickly again as blown coverage by the Indian defense left a receiver open. He raced 67 yards to tie the game at 14. IAHS opened up the offense a little bit on the next possession. Sistrunk lateraled to Arvesta Troupe who found John Brazile for 69 yards. Ike Chandler capped off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown run. The extra point was wide left, but IAHS led 20-14. Senatobia had two more possessions, but the Indian defense forced a fumble recovered by Ike Chandler and Quinn Bennett intercepted a pass to close out the half.
Senatobia controlled the time of possession in the third quarter. They scored on a 58-yard reverse and led 21-20 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, IAHS added 3 points on a 21-yard field goal from Alex Williamson with 8:18 left in the game. That would be the only offense in the quarter. The final four minutes of the game was football that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The IAHS defense stopped the Warriors on fourth-and-13, thanks to a huge sack by Q.J. Shumpert. The defense came up big again and forced and recovered a fumble with 2:02 remaining in the game that would seal the deal for the Indians. The Indians squeaked out of Warrior Stadium with a 23-21 victory.
Game notes
IAHS defense forced three turnovers.
Sistrunk had 2 rush TDs and Ike Chandler had 1 rush TD.
Looking ahead
The road does not get easier for the Indians. Friday night, homecoming, they welcome the Houston Hilltoppers to Indian Stadium, in a battle of undefeated teams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.