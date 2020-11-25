Students in Mrs. Vicky Blake’s drama class at Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) participated in a competition on Nov. 18 designed to exercise their character development abilities.
Students were asked to create a totally original character including a 3D model and a poster board with a detailed character profile.
Contestants were judged on their originality and amount of detail included in both the model and profile.
Awards were given to the top three contestants – $75 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
Kaylin Perry took first place with her charismatic android named Adam Derek Foyett. According to his character profile, Adam Foyett is 56 years old, though he was programmed to be 27. He is an investigator for the FBI and believes deeply in the concept of justice for all.
Nathan Shumpert snapped up second place with his character, Peter Benjamin. Peter Benjamin is a black widow spider from an affluent family. He enjoys decorating his barn house with beautiful webs.
Capturing third place was Lauren South’s prissy pig Petunia. Petunia lives in Nashville, Tn. She is a self-described diva and a fashion designer who’s worked hard to launch her very own line Mud Puddle Fashion.
Honorable mentions went out to AudrieAnna Collins and Jazmine Tucker. Collins’s character, Phoebe Tally Kipper, is an owl who runs a worm stand. Jazmine’s character is a cat, bird and flower hybrid named Lana. Lana’s job is to protect the sun and sun flowers