The season may be young, and the team inexperienced, but Coach Darryl Wilson is putting the IAHS Indians in a position to be competitive for division play.
Having already played two teams that competed in the state tournament last season, the Indians faced a third participant last week at state in the Saltillo Tournament. Potts Camp jumped out to an early lead thanks to a dominating performance on the offensive glass. However, IAHS battled back and were only down 14-7 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, the Indians got within one, down 19-18, until turnovers allowed the Cardinals to end the first half on a 14-0 run and extend their halftime lead to 33-18.
The Indians’ turnover issues continued in the third quarter. Potts Camp’s full-court pressure allowed them to get easy layups.
The Indians fought until the end, but inevitably dropped the contest 63-40.
Arvesta Troupe led the Indians offensively with 13 points. The Indians fell to 0-3 on the young season. IAHS opened up division 2-4A at Mooreville on Monday night. The Indians and Lady Indians host West Point on Friday with tip for the varsity girls game slated for 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.