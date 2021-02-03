IAHS played at Pontotoc Tuesday night before hosting Hatley for Senior night on Thursday. The girls followed with a tournament win on Saturday morning over Smithville.‘
1/26
(G) Pontotoc 86,
Itawamba AHS 38
It was a foul fest in the first half, as 27 team fouls were called between the two teams. No one could get in an offense rhythm, but the Lady Warriors made the most of their opportunities at the stripe. Pontotoc led 22-7 after one. They extended their lead to 42-21 at the half, and raced out to an insurmountable lead after out scoring the Lady Indians 28-12 in the third quarter.
Junior Tonya Warren led the Lady Indians with 11 points.
(B) Pontotoc 67,
Itawamba AHS 66
In a battle to see who would lock up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division 2-4A Tournament, the game between the Warriors and Indians felt like a 12-round boxing match. Each team exchanged blow after blow but kept digging deep and responded. Pontotoc jumped out to a 19-15 lead after one.
In the second quarter, senior Caden Prestage caught fire from behind the arc to lead the Indians to a 34-33 halftime lead. Prestage connected on five 3-pointers in the quarter and scored 17 of his game-high 29 in the period.
Foul trouble hurt IAHS in the third as two starters were sidelined most of the quarter with three personal fouls each. Pontotoc answered and took a 49-43 lead into the final period.
Pontotoc led by as much as eight points in the final quarter, but the Indians had a shot to tie it with only a few seconds remaining rim out. Pontotoc escaped with a 67-66 victory.
Prestage led the Indians with 29 points, followed by senior Davon Wilder with 18.
1/28
(G) Itawamba AHS 63, Hatley 23
On senior night, the Lady Indians got off to an ice cold start and trailed 9-5 at the end of the first quarter.
IAHS turned up the intensity in the second, outscoring the Lady Tigers 25-3. The Lady Indians used that same intensity the rest of the game, outscoring Hatley 33-11.
Itawamba AHS walked away with a convincing 63-23 victory.
Warren came off the bench and led the Lady Indian attack with 21 points. Junior Kiyah Adams followed with 13 and freshman Paris Shumpert had 11.
(B): Itawamba AHS 63 Hatley 46
The IAHS Indians opened the first quarter getting everyone involved, led by sophomore Isaac Smith. Four Indians scored in the opening period, and the Indians raced out to a 20-10 lead.
In the second quarter, the scrappy Tigers fought and clawed to within single digits, 31-22 at the half.
The Indians got out in transition in the second half and forced turnovers. IAHS outscored Hatley 25-10 in the period and led 55-32 after three.
The Tigers chose to run the clock in the fourth quarter, and IAHS was victorious 63-46.
Smith led the Indians with 14 points, senior Keondra Hampton had 12 and Prestage 11.
IAHS improved to 16-4: 7-2 on the season.
1/30
(G) Itawamba AHS 59 Smithville 45
The Lady Indians used a stiflingly defense to cruise to an easy win in the Robertson’s Sportswear Challenge at New Site High School Saturday.
IAHS jumped out to a 15-3 lead after one, thanks in large part to balanced guard play.
In the second quarter, the Lady Indians attacked the glass on both ends of the floor and got easy baskets and extended their lead at the half to 34-15.
The second half opened with much of the same formula as IAHS led 50-24 after three. The Lady Indians walked away with a solid 59-45 victory.
Warren led the Lady Indians with 14, followed by freshman Layla Wilson with 12. IAHS saw it’s improve to 8-10; 3-6 on the season.