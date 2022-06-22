Itawamba AHS football has accrued a 63-22 record in seven years with Clint Hoots as head coach. The Indians are yearly contenders in Class 4A, most recently going 11-2 and reaching the third round of the 4A playoffs in 2021.
It's tough to argue with those results. The Indians could even take a certain amount of satisfaction from that level of success year in and year out.
But not this squad. Not this year.
No, these Indians will only find ultimate satisfaction if they're hoisting the Class 4A state championship trophy in Hattiesburg this fall. With the overwhelming majority of their 2021 starters returning and the solid core of veteran leadership that comes along with them, 2022 is as good a year as any for IAHS to make a deep playoff run.
"They want to go prove a point," Hoots said. "They want to get to Hattiesburg any way possible. That's their mindset.
"This senior class has really stuck together and stuck it out," he added. "Their sophomore year, they played for a North Half championship. Their junior year, they played in the third round of the playoffs. So their expectations for themselves are really high."
After a disappointing end to last season, it's no wonder the Indians are hungry for a return to the playoffs. Late-season injuries derailed IAHS's 2021 playoff run, with four key starters going down during postseason play before the Indians' 45-6 loss to Senatobia. But with an offseason emphasis on building depth, Hoots and his staff hope to have their squad ready to adjust should the injury bug bite them again in 2022.
Between those extra steps of preparation and so many returning starters, a state title is certainly in the realm of possibility for the 2022 edition of Itawamba AHS football. But winning championships isn't Coach Hoots' primary goal – at least, not any more.
"My main goal when I set out doing this was, 'We're gonna win championships.' But it's not that any more," Hoots said. "I want our kids to leave here and say, 'Wow, I played four years of high school football in the best possible program I could play in.'
"People measure things on championships, but I measure it on success and the kids' success – how they leave here and how they've matured and grown."
That doesn't mean Hoots won't be pushing his Indians to leave everything they have on the field. But in his mind, success in football and beyond begins with great expectations and the hard work to back them up.
"We have, as a coaching staff, gotten them to where they expect to be great," Hoots said. "And that's what I've told our guys, that if they expect great things, then they can leave here and become whatever they want to do, because they have expectations to be great. They don't have expectations to just get by."
The culture of winning at IAHS predates Hoots' head coaching regime. The Indians have posted winning records in 15 of the last 16 seasons. While Hoots credits his predecessors for establishing that culture, IAHS's seven straight winning seasons with him at the helm should be proof enough that that culture has continued with the program under his care.
"That's the one thing I can say that hasn't changed in all the years I've been here: they're gonna play as hard as they possibly can play for as long as they possibly can, until they just can't give any more," Hoots said. "And that's something they've always done here and the most impressive thing about us."
But even with expectations for IAHS football as high as ever in 2022, Hoots is approaching the season essentially the same way he always has. With priorities in order, winning being the expectation and maximum effort the established path to get there, the wins will come. What matters more to Hoots is what his players take from their time playing for him.
"I don't want their high school football careers to be defined on one year," he said. "Is this year going to be important for us? Yeah. Do we have high expectations? Absolutely. But I think we've built ourselves to where we have those every year. And I think our kids understand that."