The same year Itawamba Agricultural High School opened its doors, the school fielded their first football team. IAHS has played more than 900 games over the decades and has experienced many of the highs and lows the sport offers.
The Early Years
IAHS played four games in their first season in 1921. Head coach Thomas A. Oliphant’s team went winless that first year, but the team began to turn things around in 1922. Robert N. "Bob" Henley led IAHS to their first winning season in 1924. The team finished 6-3-1. By the early 1930s, IAHS had one of the best teams in north Mississippi. Records are spotty from those years but late season reports found in the Fulton News Beacon indicate how the teams fared.
Head coach Elzie Hines, while his tenure was short, built dominant teams. The Aggies, as IAHS was then known, opened their 1931 season with a 73-0 win over Saltillo on Sept. 26, won their region and ended the season with a loss to Kosciusko in the North Mississippi Championship game at Mississippi A & M. Two years later, in 1933 the Aggies had not allowed a score all season as reported in the Beacon on Nov. 17 after a 32-0 win at Macon. A search for end of the season results was unsuccessful. IAHS went 7-1 in 1934 with six shutouts. Hines left the program after this season, and Philip A. Sheffield took the reins as head coach. He or his brother Hubert would lead the team until near the end of World War Two. The Indians had several successful seasons during their tenures. An important stadium improvement was made in 1939. Lights were installed that enabled the team to play night games for the first time. However, their use was curtailed during World War Two.
A.C. “Butch” Lambert was one of the standout players for IAHS late in the era. During World War Two, Lambert was a member of the Great Lakes Eleven, the team organized for college football players at the military base where he was stationed. The team finished ranked No. 6 in the nation and beat Notre Dame in 1943, handing the Fighting Irish their only loss in the team’s first AP National Championship season. Lambert would go on to have a successful coaching and officiating career in the sport.
1945-1952
The Indians, as IAHS was known by then, won their first conference title in 1945 after defeating Shannon 40-6 to share the Little Eight Conference crown with Kossuth. Both teams finished conference play without a loss and tied in the head to head matchup. A deep backfield led the Indians that included: Bill Frost, Billy Collum, Argie Wilson and Harold Moore and was coached by Bodine Bourland. Like teams before and after them, the 1945 Indians played a split season. They would break for harvest during the middle of the season. Guys would pick cotton then return to the practice field with sometimes as little as one or two practices to prepare for the first game when the season resumed.
The team had three more winning seasons between 1946 and 1952 under three different head coaches: E.R. Garafalo, Mitchell Grissom and Duval Heflin.
Tombigbee Conference
IAHS posted two winning seasons between joining the Tombigbee Conference in 1953 and winning their first conference title in 1961. Paul Prestage, as head coach, led the Indians to a 5-4-1 mark in 1958 and 8-2 record in 1959.
The Indians went 10-1 in 1961 under head coach Billy Spigner to win the Tombigbee Conference for the first time. The season was highlighted by three shutouts against Mantachie, Booneville and Calhoun City. IAHS would also play their first bowl game, losing to Benoit in the Tupelo Lion’s Sight Bowl.
Once IAHS started winning in the conference, they rarely lost. A 9-1 record in 1962, Spigner’s final year, and an 8-1-1 record in 1963 under new head coach Ben Jones, followed by a 7-2-1 season in 1964 resulted in conference championships all three seasons. The Indians continued to dominate the Tombigbee grid and in the years 1966, 1967, 1969, 1971 and 1972 brought the gold football, the trophy given to the conference winner, back to Fulton under Jones.
The 1967 season was important not just for IAHS but the state of Mississippi as a whole. IAHS took the field against Baldwyn on Sept. 8, and history was made that night. When Roy Lee Crayton took the field in the second half of the game, he became the first black athlete to play in a Tombigbee Conference game, and IAHS became the first integrated team to play football in Mississippi’s public high schools.
Baldwyn held a 7-0 halftime lead, and the Bearcats badly wanted a win against their rival. However, Jones’ team was far from giving up. Moments after entering the game in the third quarter, Crayton swatted a pass that landed in the hands of Chuck Carpenter who scored the go-ahead touchdown on the play. A long touchdown run by Mike Justice put the game away, and the Indians walked away with a 28-7 win.
1972 brought the Indians their first undefeated season. The team scored over 38 points a game and only allowed 2.3. Jones took over as head coach of Itawamba Junior College after the season concluded, and Jackie Spradling took the helm. The Indians replicated the 1972 team’s undefeated record in 1973 to claim the conference title. The Indians had a 28 game win streak that ran from Nov. 19, 1971 through Oct. 25, 1974 and went 38-2 from the start of the 1971 season until the end of the 1974 campaign. IAHS won their final, Tombigbee Conference title under Don Leathers in 1975. The Indians won the conference championship every season from 1971 through 1975. Leathers successfully guided their transition into the Little Ten Conference in 1976. Three of Leathers’ teams during his final four seasons posted a .500 or better record as did Larry Brown’s 1980 team.
1980s through mid-90s
The 1980s through the mid-90s were mostly lean years for the Indians. The exceptions being three years: 1986, 1987 and 1988. Head coach Jack French marshaled the Indians to the playoffs for the first time with a 5-5 record. In 1987 and 1988, the teams had records of 6-5 and 8-3, respectively under head coach Craig Cherry and advanced to the playoffs each season.
Until 1990, the school played in the old IAHS/IJC stadium. Not only was it built on a cow pasture and players ran the risk of staph infection, but players had another reason to be concerned. The infamous brick wall. One endzone in the stadium was shallower than regulation and many a player barreled into the wall, and they didn’t forget it. Former players always mention the wall when discussing the stadium.
Late 1990s through early 2000s
Under Jimmy Mitchell in 1997, the Indians posted their first winning season in almost a decade going 6-4. They opened their season with six wins but four straight division losses kept them out of the playoffs. IAHS went 6-4 again in 1998, and in 1999, with Lynn Moore at the helm, the Indians played their first 10-win season since 1973 going 11-2 including 6-0 in division 1-4A to win the program’s first division title led by All-State selections Noah Swims and Jordan Lesley. In the playoff era, teams have been separated first by classification, based on the number of students in the school, and then into divisions, also known as regions. Divisions are made up of teams in the same classification, and usually they are geographically close to each other. IAHS has primarily been in class 4A and either in division one or two. The Indians won nine games in 2000, 10 in 2001 and went 6-5 under Chuck Domino in 2002 before facing a few low seasons.
The Rebuild
Jamie Mitchell took over as head coach of IAHS in 2006. The team went 6-5 and reached the playoffs. The Indians had begun a new era that continues today and is very reminiscent of the Tombigbee Conference days in the 1960s and 70s.
IAHS went 11-2 in 2007 to win the division 1-4A title, won 10 games in 2008 and went 13-1 in 2009. Quarterback Maikhail Miller led the Indians to the 1-4A crown and North Half Finals. The next division title came in 2012 when the Indians went 12-1 under Toby Collums and was led on the field by Ashton Shumpert. The running back became the first IAHS player to win Gatorade Player of the Year honors. They again won the division in 2014 under Collums.
Under current head coach Clint Hoots, the Indians went 13-1 en route to a 2-4A division title in 2019, the year Ike Chandler was named 4A’s Mr. Football in Mississippi and the second of Chandler’s two 2,000+ yard rushing seasons. The next season, the team reached the North Half Finals. The Indians have not had a losing season since 2005.
Through the 2020 season, IAHS is known to have played 933 games with a record of 524-378-31. That's good for a 57.82 winning percentage. It's likely the program has played closer to 1,000 games given the limited number of games on record in the years preceding World War Two.
IAHS will mark the milestone Friday night at the Indians' first home game of their 100th year. A special 100th anniversary season banner has been placed near the middle entrance to Indian Stadium and all former football players, cheerleaders and bandmembers are encouraged to sign it during the 2021 season.