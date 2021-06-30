Itawamba Agricultural High School will begin their 100th season of play when the teams opens 2021 at Amory High School on Aug. 27. IAHS will be playing in division 1-4A against Shannon High School, Tishomingo County High School, Corinth High School, Caledonia High School and Mooreville High School
The schedule features many teams the Indians have faced often over the decades. Shannon is the team’s most played opponent, and five of the opponents on this season’s schedule are among the top-10 teams IAHS has most frequently played.
The Indians will play Booneville High School in a scrimmage on August 20 for fans eager to see the return of the high school football season. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Home games will be played at Indian Stadium.
Date Opponent Time
August 20 Booneville High School 7 p.m.
August 27 at Amory High School 7 p.m.
September 3 New Albany High School 7 p.m.
September 10 at North Pontotoc High School 7 p.m.
September 17 New Hope High School 7 p.m.
September 24 Pontotoc High School 7 p.m.
- October 1 at Tishomingo County High School7 p.m.
- October 8 Shannon High School
- October 15 at Corinth High School
- October 22 Caledonia High School
- October 29 at Mooreville High School