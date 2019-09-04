The Itawamba Agricultural High School volleyball team hosted the Amory Lady Panthers in a non-division match, Thursday night. It ended with the Lady Indians capturing their first match victory in program history, winning in four games.
IAHS pulled ahead of Amory midway through the first game, but the Lady Panthers rallied and the teams knotted it up at 25-25. With both teams needing two consecutive points to win, the game continued until IAHS pulled ahead and won game one 30-28.
Game two, which at times has been a struggle for the Lady Indians, belonged to IAHS Thursday night. They won the second game, 25-20.
IAHS needed to only win one of the final three games to walk away with the match victory, but Amory wasn’t going to go easily. They won game three 25-17.
The Lady Indians answered back and won the fourth game 25-16, and the win gave the team their first match victory.
Junior Aliyah Cannon had 8 aces, 5 digs and 4 kills. Senior Genise Dabbs had 6 kills and 5 blocks, and junior Emma Kate Hill scored 4 kills and 2 blocks. Junior Mallory Parker recorded an ace, 4 digs and 15 assists. Senior Maggie Collum had an ace, a dig and a block. Junior Emma Grace Allen had 6 digs.
Last Tuesday, Mantachie hosted their Meet the Lady Mustangs. The junior high, junior varsity and varsity teams were introduced to fans after their games with Biggersville.
It was a dominating evening for the Lady Mustangs that concluded with a three-game sweep by the varsity team to get the division match win, 3-0.
Mantachie won game one 25-17, game two 25-12 and game three 25-9. Sophomore Cameron Massey had a strong match, and it carried over to the team’s Thursday night match at home versus Baldwyn.
Mantachie again won the match in three straight games. They won game one 25-18, game two 25-12 and game three 25-9.
Massey recorded 11 aces and 2 kills. Senior McKinley Montgomery scored 19 kills, 2 aces and 4 blocks. Junior Lynsey Barber had 7 aces and 6 digs. Eighth-grader Ramsey Montgomery had 6 aces and 6 kills. Junior Ella Pitts and eighth-grader Bailey Coker had 5 kills each.
The Lady Mustangs are 9-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 1, Region 1.