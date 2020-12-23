The IAHS soccer clubs had a busy week slated for last week. Two nights of division play ended the Indians and Lady Indians pre-Christmas schedule. They will resume play the first week of the new year.
12/15 at Pontotoc
(G) IAHS 3, Pontotoc 2
The Lady Indians led 2-0 at the half thanks to goals by senior Haley Ricks and seventh grader Olivia Smith, but the Lady Warriors tied it up at 2-2 by midway through the second. Sophomore Julianna Motes scored late in the game to give IAHS a big division win.
Motes and senior Emma Logan each had an assist in the match.
(B) Pontotoc 1, IAHS 1 – Pontotoc won in penalties
Sophomore Frank Rodriguez found the back of the net in the first half of last Tuesday’s match, but Pontotoc scored in the second to tie it up, and the score stood at 1-1 at the end of regulation. The Warriors then won the match on penalties and took sole possession of first place in division 2-4A with the win.
12/17 at Mooreville
(G) IAHS 4, Mooreville 2
Motes, Logan, Ricks and junior Jenna Claire Johnson all scored a goal in the Lady Indians win.
Motes made two assists, Logan one and junior Elizabeth Gann one.
(B) IAHS 6, Mooreville 0
Senior Luke Yarbrough scored three times. Fellow seniors Ryder Grubbs and Maddox Hendricks got in on the scoring action too. Grubbs had two goals and Hendrcks one in the Indians dominating win.
Yarbrough also had two assists. Hendricks and sophomore Evan Conner made one assist each.
The Indians and Lady Indians were scheduled to play at New Albany High School Saturday but those games were a wash due to heavy rain that fell on Saturday. They rescheduled for mid January.
IAHS will be off until Jan. 5 when they host South Pontotoc High School in a 2-4A match. The Indians record stands at 9-4 and 5-1 in 2-4A. The Lady Indians are 7-5 overall and 4-2 in 2-4A. The clubs have four division matches remaining with three of those being played at Indian Stadium.