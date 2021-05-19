Itawamba Agricultural High School's boys golf team competed in the 4A state tournament May 3-4 at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Moss Point on the gulf coast.
IAHS shot a team score of 343 on day one to sit in fifth place with 18 holes left to play. The team shot a 350 on day two to finish the event in sixth.
Jeremiah Bell opened with a 79 on Monday and shot an 81 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for eighth place to lead the IAHS contingent. Lawson Burton finished in 28th place, Solomon Smith and Brantley Wiygul tied for 40th and Gage Wood finished in 65th place.
All five golfers will return next season for the Indians, and IAHS will look to build upon their successful 2021 season.