Three-sport athlete Isaac Tomlin is a recent graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School. Tomlin was a 6-year member of the IAHS soccer team and was a member of the football and powerlifting teams his senior year.
Tomlin has volunteered at Plantersville Middle School, where his mom teaches, and helps with vacation bible school at his church, Bethel Baptist Church.
Tomlin joined the National Guard after graduating high school and plans to become an active duty military member after completing college.
He is the son of Bill and Cindy Tomlin, the brother of Harley and Deaven Tomlin and brother-in-law of Lindsay Tomlin.