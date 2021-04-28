Itawamba Agricultural High School will send five athletes to the state track meet this week in Pearl, with four winning their event at the North Half meet last week at Pontotoc High School.
Kate Gann won the 1,600-meter run and finished second in the 3,200 run. Alaina Gordon won both the 100 and 200 dash, and Kelsei Dilworth finished fourth in the 100.
Two boys, Gavin Freeman and Arvesta Troupe advanced, with Freeman taking the top spot in the shot put event, and Troupe winning the high jump. Freeman finished third in the long jump event and Troupe fourth.