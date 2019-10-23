The Itawamba Agricultural High School football team played their third Division 2-4A game of the season, Friday night at Mooreville High School. IAHS was looking to go 9-0 for the first time since the Indians went 12-1 in 2012.
IAHS received the opening kickoff. After a fumbled snap on the first play from scrimmage set them back another 10 yards, senior quarterback Daeveon Sistrunk found an open Ike Chandler downfield for a 72-yard touchdown, the first receiving touchdown of the year for the senior running back.
Mooreville fumbled the kickoff, and IAHS recovered. On the sixth play of the drive, Ike Chandler plowed his way into the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point put the Indians up 14-0 less than four minutes into the game.
After the IAHS defense forced a three-and-out, a bad punt set the Indians up inside Trooper territory. The drive consisted of three plays, two passes and a quarterback keeper by Sistrunk that scored the Indians third touchdown of the night. With the extra point, IAHS led 21-0.
On the next Mooreville drive, the Troopers went for it on four-and-8 inside Indian territory. Sophomore Tae Chandler intercepted the pass to halt the drive. The Chandler brothers had a hand in all three plays of the Indians’ drive after the turnover. The elder Chandler had a 10-yard run; Tae Chandler made a 28-yard reception and Ike Chandler, then, ran the ball in from 8 yards out for the touchdown to improve the Indians lead to 28-0 with the extra point.
Mooreville was moving the ball to end the first quarter, but a few plays into the second quarter the Troopers faced a fourth-and-10 when senior Issac Green intercepted the pass.
Sistrunk completed a 21-yard pass to open the drive and closed it with a 6-yard run into the end zone on a quarterback keeper. Freshman Alex Williamson added another extra-point to extend the Indians lead to 35-0.
The Indians gave up two touchdowns in the second quarter and led 35-14 at the half.
Mooreville received the kickoff out of the break but was forced to punt after a three-and-out. Sistrunk returned the punt 70 yards for a touchdown, but it was negated by a penalty. The Indians moved the ball nearly 80 yards and was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run from Ike Chandler. Williamson’s kick was good. The Indians led 42-14 midway through the third quarter.
The Troopers scored a couple of more touchdowns in the half, and Ike Chandler added another score for IAHS on a 4-yard run to bring the final score to 49-28 in favor of IAHS.
Sistrunk was seven-of-12 passing for 178 yards and a touchdown. He added 98 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Ike Chandler had 76 receiving yards, senior Quinn Bennett had 32 yards, senior Bobby Hill 20 yards and Tae Chandler 24 yards.
Green led the Indians with nine tackles and an interception. Bennett had six tackles and a sack, and sophomore Daquon Waters had five tackles, a recovered fumble and a sack. Tae Chandler had an interception and a sack, as did sophomore Sequan Shumpert. Junior Wade Cannon and sophomore Keegan Johnson had half-a-sack each.
Williamson was seven-for-seven on extra points. He and senior Issac Tomlin split kickoff duty.
Game Notes:
- Ike Chandler’s 217 rushing yards gives him 1,703 for the season. He has 20 rushing touchdowns and 21 total touchdowns on the season.
- The win was head coach Clint Hoots’ 41st at IAHS. It moved him into solo second place on the all-time wins list of IAHS behind only head coach Ben Jones. He tied former head coach Jamie Mitchell last week.
This week:
- Senior night is Friday night at Indian Stadium. The team faces the Pontotoc, who is 4-4 overall and 3-0 in 2-4A in the game that will decide the division champion. The Indians are 18-13 overall against the Warriors but have lost the last three in a rivalry that dates back to 1938. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.