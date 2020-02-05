New and improved lighting has been added to the historic Fulton Grammar School auditorium just in time for the Itawamba Agricultural High School Indian Players’ presentation of “Aladdin, Jr.”
Robert Blake, who volunteers for the technical setup for the Indian Players’ productions, said the new lighting will provide more control over the “look” of each scene.
“In the past, we’ve had gel lighting, which would physically have to be changed out if you wanted to change colors. With the new LED lighting, it gives us more control, and each scene will have its own ambiance,” he said.
Ross Starks with Starks Contrast Productions in Amory installed the new fixtures. Starks says the new “intelligent lighting” has more benefits than the ability to change colors for scenes.
“This lighting we installed is very low energy, even the heat out is much lower therefore keeping production cost down” he said. “Also if there are students who are interested in lighting, this will give them an opportunity to work with the latest in automated LED features.”
Victoria Blake, head of the school’s drama department, said the price tag for the new fixtures was around $4,000. The Indians Players raised the money to make the purchase.
“We are excited to add the new lighting to our productions,” she said. “The Indian Players worked very hard, and we appreciate the City of Fulton Maintenance workers helping us get ready for the installation.”
Blake said the Indian Players will begin dress rehearsals this weekend to prepare for next week’s busy schedule. The production will open with matinees for students from across North Mississippi before opening for the general public on Feb. 13.
The IAHS Indian Players’ production of “Aladdin, Jr.” run will Feb. 13-16, with 7 p.m. shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. Pre-sale tickets are $7 and are available at Fulton City Hall and the IAHS front office. Tickets sold at the door will be $8.