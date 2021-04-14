As in year's past, several Itawamba county archery teams won north half titles last week at the north half championships, and the county's other teams all finishing within the top-3. Unlike in year's past, the event was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Itawamba Agricultural High School won in the MHSAA Class II with a score of 3,360, and Mantachie High School the Class I division with a 3,299. At 3,291, Tremont Attendance Center finished third in Class I.
Itawamba Attendance Center won the AIMS 4A division with a 3,039, Mantachie Junior High the 3A division with a score of 2,990 and Tremont Junior High won the 1A division with a 3,036.
Finishing at 2,135 Mantachie Elementary finished second in the AIMS elementary 1A division.
Mantachie's Mac Gentry was the top overall boy's shooter in Class I with a 293. IAHS's Keyelle Holder was the top overall girl in Class II with a 290 and Seth Michael, with a 288, was the top boy's shooter in Class II.
The teams are competing virtually in the state championship this week.