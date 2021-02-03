Itawamba Agricultural High School and Mantachie High School powerlifting teams competed in their division and regional meets Saturday and each had athletes advance to the next round.
All six of Mantachie’s competitors advanced to the North Half meet on March 4 at Union High School after a strong showing at the 2A Region 1 meet.
Results: Super Heavyweight: 2nd – Reed Hester; 3rd – Nate Kelly; 275-pound class: 3rd – Will Wood; 181-pound class: 1st – Mason Prestage; 3rd – Ethan Brown; 165-pound class: 3rd – Sam McDonald.
Hester led the Mustangs in total weight lifted and Prestage was second. The unit finished third as a team.
In Ripley, IAHS was also having a nice day at their division meet. They finished third as a team and six lifters advanced to Regionals. 4A includes an additional regional meet between division and north half. Regions will be held Feb. 27 in Ripley.
Results: 308-pound class: 2nd – Markus Byars; 3rd – Peyton Wofford; 198-pound class – Marcus Wigginton; 181-pound class: 2nd – Thomas Kline; 123-pound class: 3rd – Sawyer Montgomery; 114-pound class: 3rd – Dkeen Bailey.