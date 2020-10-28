The cross country season is winding down to its final weeks, and last week five of the county’s runners earned All-Region honors at their region meets before state this weekend.
Itawamba Agricultural High School junior Kate Gann finished third at the 2-4A regional at Cherry Creek Orchard in Pontotoc last Tuesday. Eighth grader Skylar Partlow finished sixth. The two were named to the 2-4A All-Region team. Senior Maddox Hendricks finished 21st.
Mantachie High School placed three on the 1-2A All-Region team the following day. Eighth graders Annie Amon and McKenna Barber finished eighth and 11th, respectively and eighth grader Dylan Moore finished 13th. In addition to the three All-Region runners, other Mustangs who finished in the top-25 were: 17th – Nathan Williams (8th); 21st – Conner Moore (11th); 25th – Jacob Jaggers (10th) and 25th – Sarah Moody(8th).