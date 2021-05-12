Both of the county’s high school football teams will wrap up their spring practice schedule with spring games this week. This will be the first game or scrimmage held since COVID-19 protocols limiting attendance went into place when the pandemic began last spring.
Itawamba Agricultural High School will host the Houston Hilltoppers on Thursday evening. Junior varsity is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with varsity at 6 p.m.
Mantachie High School will play Alabama’s Sulligent High School on Saturday. The Mustangs and Blue Devils are tentatively slated to take the field at Mustang Stadium at 6 p.m.