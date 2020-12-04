Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) has announced they will be moving all students to a full virtual learning model for the remainder of the fall semester.
Trae Wiygul, Superintendent of Itawamba County School District (ICSD), tells the Times that this decision was made in response to a shortage of teachers.
ICSD officials are currently developing a plan to ensure students continue to have access to free breakfast and lunches daily.
Students will be able to access their daily assignments through their Canvas accounts.
State tests will still be administered on campus and students are expected to arrive at 7:45 a.m. on testing days, unless the student is currently quarantined. Students who are currently under quarantine are to check with their teachers for alternative testing dates.
IAHS state testing schedule is as follows:
Algebra 1- Dec. 9
English 10- Dec. 10
U.S. History- Dec. 14
Biology- Dec. 15