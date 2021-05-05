The Itawamba Agricultural High School baseball team opened the Class 4A Playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of Region 2-4A. That seed set them up for a best-of-three series with the Gentry Rams out of Region 3-4A. IAHS hosted Gentry for a double-header last Wednesday afternoon.
Game 1 – Itawamba AHS 12, Gentry 0 (4 innings)
Stone Collier threw a perfect game for the Indians with 11 strikeouts.
Collier was also perfect at the plate, going 5-for-5 to help his cause with a pair of doubles, a triple and five RBIs. Bryson Walters had three RBIs on three hits with a double.
Solomon Smith had a hit and drove in two runs while scoring twice himself, and Ty Davis drove in one on three hits. William Blake had a double and scored three runs.
Game 2 – Itawamba AHS 18, Gentry 0 (3 innings)
Cooper Waddle threw a no-hitter for the Indians and struck out six in the process.
Walters had five hits to drive in five runs. Blake was 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs. Both Walters and Blake hit a double and a triple. and Smith went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. The Indians swept the first round matchup.
IAHS (17-12) will face West Lauderdale (23-5) in the second round of the playoffs this week. Game one will be played in Collinsville, and game two of the series will take place at Fulton City Park Friday at 7 p.m.